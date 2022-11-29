Val Kilmer Had To Be Written Out Of The Willow Series At The Last Minute

Swords and sorcery always make for a fantastic backdrop to a fantasy story, but add in a pinch of fate and some rather interesting character dynamics and you might find yourself watching the 1988 film "Willow." Starring Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer, and Joanne Whalley, "Willow" is about a child of destiny named Elora Danan (played by the twins Kate and Ruth Greenfield as well as Rebecca Bearman), who is prophesied to bring peace to the kingdom, as well as the destruction of the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh).

Of course, when an evil queen knows about one's ultimate fate, it makes sense as to why she dispatches military forces to find Elora, and Queen Bavmorda also sends her own daughter Sorsha (Whalley) in pursuit. Luckily for Elora, she is found by the family of Willow (Davis), and he is set on a quest to return Elora back to her people. Along the way, Willow comes across Madmartigan (Kilmer), a silver-tongued rogue trapped inside a crow's cage. Although at first Willow and Madmartigan are unlikely allies, they eventually unite alongside Sorsha to protect Elora and bring about Bavmorda's downfall. Luckily for fans of this classic movie, Disney has decided to continue the story with a brand new show featuring several members of the original cast, like Davis and Whalley, and the original intention was to have Kilmer reprise his role of Madmartigan, though that was changed at the eleventh hour.