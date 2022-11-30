Here's Who (Besides Jason Momoa) Should Play Lobo In The DCU

You may have heard about the recent buzz around a potential DCEU Lobo movie, possibly starring Jason Momoa. Things started when new DCEU head James Gunn and "Aquaman" star Momoa both threw some Lobo references out there, which has been both obscure enough to promise nothing, and intriguing enough to get the rumor mill going.

Giving Lobo his own movie would not only bring one of DC's most fascinating characters in the DCEU, but it'd also set him up as the perfect antagonist for Henry Cavill's recently returned Man of Steel once Dwayne Johnson's whole "Black Adam should fight Superman" thing has blown over. A "Superman v Lobo" movie would make all sorts of sense, since the two characters have comparable power levels and are excellent foils for each other. Both are billed as the last survivors of their home planets, though it should be noted that Lobo was considerably more hands-on with the Czarnians' demise. What's more, this Superman has never faced an adversary like Lobo. Sure, Clark has fought strong opponents, but the gleefully violent Czarnian brings an element of brutality and unpredictability that's above and beyond anything the likes of mindless Doomsday and military-minded General Zod (Michael Shannon) could hope to muster.

Sure, Momoa seems to be a pretty great fit to play the shaggy, imposing Lobo. The DCEU might even find a way to pull off this piece of casting despite the fact that he's already playing a major role in the franchise. However, despite all Aquaman and Khal Drogo-themed evidence to the contrary, it just might be that Momoa may not even be the best choice to play Lobo. Here's who should play the DCEU incarnation of the character instead.