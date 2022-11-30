Disney+ Will Give Viewers More Anime Thanks To An Expanded Deal With Kodansha

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney will co-produce more anime originals for its streaming service Disney+, thanks to expanding its deal with Japanese publisher Kodansha. As reported by Variety, Kodansha representative director and president Yoshinobu Noma noted that the 70-year partnership between the companies will now expand beyond the publishing realm and into anime and streaming. Other streaming competitors like Netflix and Crunchyroll already have a solid foothold in co-producing hit anime series such as "Baki" and "Blade Runner: Black Lotus." So it makes perfect sense that Disney would also seek to expand within this avenue.

Disney couldn't have also found a better company to team with for this venture considering Kondasha's legacy of classic and modern anime and manga titles. Some of Kondasha's most well-known works include "Attack On Titan," Ghost In The Shell," "Fairy Tail," and "Akira" (via Anime News Network). As far as new original anime series to produce and air, Disney will have a king's buffet of worthy titles to choose from. And we at least know that Disney+ already has exclusive streaming rights to one of the publisher's current hit anime.

The Hollywood Reporter further wrote that Disney+ will stream "Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc" in 2023. It is the follow-up to the first season of "Tokyo Revengers," which streamed on Crunchyroll. This wouldn't be the first time Disney shook up the anime world with exclusive anime streaming. Surprisingly, "Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War" is currently streaming through Disney+ and Hulu.