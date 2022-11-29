Super Mario Bros. Fans Are Going Ape Over Donkey Kong In The Movie's New Trailer

Long before Mario started his adventures to rescue Princess Peach in "Super Mario Brothers," the heavyset Italian plumber was busy saving a similar-looking damsel-in-distress in "Donkey Kong," which was an immensely popular arcade game first released way back in 1981. That 8-bit arcade classic – which was later ported onto the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1986 – would go on to spawn two distinct franchises that endure to this day in the annals of Nintendo's storied evolution from the '80s all the way to the Nintendo Switch of today. In the 40+ years since the premiere of the characters, their appearance has also changed, with the latest design on display in the second trailer for the new "Super Mario Brothers" movie.

In the clip, Donkey Kong (voiced by Seth Rogen) can be seen engaging in a competitive battle with the red-clad plumber, which immediately falls in the oversized gorilla's favor as he takes down Mario (Chris Pratt) with comical ease. The zany and energetic primate can also be glimpsed in a lineup of karts that recalls some of the best moments from the "Mario Kart" series of games. Regardless of how big a part Donkey Kong plays in the new movie, fans are already agog over his brief appearance in the film's second promo clip.