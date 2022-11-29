The Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Leaps To New Heights

Looking back on the long and storied history of video games, a few fictional protagonists stand out as the most famous of the bunch. Alongside the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog, Master Chief, and more is Mario, who has stood at the forefront of the "Super Mario" franchise since its creation in 1985. In the decades since, the mustachioed, overall-wearing plumber has squashed countless Goombas and led numerous celebrated video game titles that continue to bring gamers joy year after year. It's also well-documented that he's made his way to other forms of media as well.

Despite being a gaming icon, Mario is also recognized for his work in other mediums. From comics to cartoons, his adventures know no limits. In fact, he and his companions have also made their way to the movies. While the critical and financial bomb-turned-cult classic "Super Mario Bros." from 1993 wasn't the greatest introduction for Mario at the cinema, his next adaptation shows much more promise. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" puts Mario, Bowser, and more front-and-center for an animated cinematic outing full of Hollywood stars and love for the source material.

Following up the first "Super Mario Bros. Movie" trailer that premiered online in October 2022, Illumination and Universal Pictures have dropped a second that really ups the ante.