The Wednesday Cast Bonded During Filming By Making And Screening Their Own Short Films

Cartoonist Charles Addams first brought "The Addams Family" to life in the pages of The New Yorker back in 1938 (via The New York Times), but over the years several adaptations of the comic strip have been produced with varying degrees of success. The most successful and popular incarnation of "The Addams Family," with both fans and critics, is the television series that aired for two seasons in the mid-1960s, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Now the streaming series "Wednesday" is ready for its shot at bringing a fresh and nostalgic take to the source material on Netflix.

Helmed by "Smallville" creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, "Wednesday" follows the adventures of the titular character who is now portrayed by Jenna Ortega. Ortega takes on the mantle carried by Christina Ricci who played the diabolic daughter in the 1991 film and its sequel, "Addams Family Values," and Ortega is thrilled to have Ricci onboard portraying Marilyn Thornhill. "She's a sweetheart," Ortega said about Ricci during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

All the classic, fan favorites from the movies and TV show are present and accounted for, including Gomez (Luis Guzmán), Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), but the Netflix series introduces a slew of new characters for Wednesday Addams to loathe and terrorize at Nevermore Academy. But did you know that Ortega and her castmates connected while producing and screening their own mini-amateur movies?