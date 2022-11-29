Top Gun: Maverick Is Getting A Theatrical Re-Release For The Holidays
With the holiday season right at our doorsteps, there are many out there who will face the challenge of entertaining family members who tend to stretch their holiday visits, so much so that hosts may be searching for a magical ejection lever. And although there may be way too many hours to fill (without even a wingman to help navigate this often-turbulent experience), Paramount has just offered help with a much-needed secret weapon. The studio has announced that it will release "Top Gun: Maverick" in theaters for two weeks from December 2 through 15.
Whether you are entertaining family or simply want to remedy your own mistake of not seeing the film on the big screen, this may be the one extra chance to experience this smash hit that stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. Variety reports that this sequel to the 1986 original has already grossed $1.48 billion worldwide, making it only the second feature to cross the coveted billion-dollar mark in 2022. In fact, "Top Gun: Maverick" has become the fifth highest-grossing film in North American history, taking in about half the current total gross. And now, fans have an opportunity to help add to that eye-popping total.
This theatrical re-release has only a two week window
Usually, if you miss seeing a movie before it leaves theaters, you'll never have another opportunity to experience it the way it was intended. But, apparently, Paramount is feeling that giving spirit, as the studio is now offering a second chance for anyone who missed seeing "Top Gun: Maverick" with a crowd on the big screen. "”Top Gun: Maverick' truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen," said Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution for Paramount Pictures (via Collider). The news of a re-release to theaters, including select premium large formats and Imax, must be music to the ears of both new fans, as well as original ones.
"Top Gun: Maverick" takes place decades after the events of the first 1986 film, as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) finds himself at the same U.S. Navy's Fighter Weapons School, now being the teacher rather than the student. However, this time Maverick must face his past, with the son of his late navigator, Goose (Anthony Edwards), being part of the training class. This new installment brought excellent reviews from both critics and fans alike. And just in time for the holidays, everyone will now have an opportunity to swing around for a second fly-by. "This feels like the perfect time to bring 'Top Gun: Maverick' back to theaters," continued Aronson, "so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is."