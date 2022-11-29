Top Gun: Maverick Is Getting A Theatrical Re-Release For The Holidays

With the holiday season right at our doorsteps, there are many out there who will face the challenge of entertaining family members who tend to stretch their holiday visits, so much so that hosts may be searching for a magical ejection lever. And although there may be way too many hours to fill (without even a wingman to help navigate this often-turbulent experience), Paramount has just offered help with a much-needed secret weapon. The studio has announced that it will release "Top Gun: Maverick" in theaters for two weeks from December 2 through 15.

Whether you are entertaining family or simply want to remedy your own mistake of not seeing the film on the big screen, this may be the one extra chance to experience this smash hit that stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. Variety reports that this sequel to the 1986 original has already grossed $1.48 billion worldwide, making it only the second feature to cross the coveted billion-dollar mark in 2022. In fact, "Top Gun: Maverick" has become the fifth highest-grossing film in North American history, taking in about half the current total gross. And now, fans have an opportunity to help add to that eye-popping total.