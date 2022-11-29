Wakanda Forever Almost Included A Shuri And Namor Romance

According to Michael P. Shawver — the film editor who worked on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — the flick originally clocked in at over four and a half hours. But early on in the editing process, Shawver and director Ryan Coogler began to notice that Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) shared a certain subtext in all their interactions. Thus, the filmmakers had to decide whether to incorporate Shuri and Namor's chemistry into the movie's cocktail of subplots.

"There were takes where there was some connection there," Shawver told Newsweek. "And at one point in an early cut we discussed like, 'Hey, do we leave it there? Do we just put it out there? Let's just add some complexity to the relationship.'"

In the film, Shuri attempts to juggle the grief she has for her brother, King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman), with the conflicted attitudes she has towards her newfound role as queen of Wakanda. However, it's because of that latter internal struggle that Shawver and Coogler ultimately decided to excise any romantic subplots involving Shuri.

Shawver explained to Newsweek that it didn't feel right to include a scene in which Shuri flirted with Namor, as it would undermine her character's journey toward becoming a diplomatic leader. Instead, Shawver revealed, "What we ultimately focused on was Namor's line where he says 'only the most damaged people can be truly great leaders,' and that's planting the seed of the shared trauma that [Shuri] realizes at the end [of the film]."