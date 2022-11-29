In The MCU Phase 5 The Avengers Will Face Their Most Intimidating Foe Yet: Franchise Fatigue

Most MCU fans are going to be hyped for any upcoming movie, fatigue or not. We just think Phase 5 is going to deliver on these movies more than Phase 4. One of the reasons for this is that Jonathan Majors is about the run the show as Kang. The character will appear in the first film of Phase 5 and set the tone for what's to come. If you're familiar with Majors, you know his overarching presence in these next two phases alone will eliminate anyone's fatigue. A good villain can solve everything, and if the season finale of "Loki" proved anything, it's that Majors is a force and can carry the MCU on his back.

The third and presumably final "Guardians" film should also be a banger, as it's James Gunn's MCU swan song. He blew us away with the holiday special, and we're confident he's handled his last Marvel Studios project with aplomb.

"Thunderbolts" is also already looking to be a blast with a stacked cast led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are some of the other big names in "Thunderbolts," and we'll get a darker superhero team with looser morals and who doesn't want to see that kind of movie? "Blade" should be a great final film in Phase 5, and we don't expect a movie with Mahershala Ali at the forefront to tank. This movie will likely get special attention behind the scenes and should be a delight.

The ones were most nervous about are "The Marvels" and "Captain America: New World Order," which seem like they can go either way. "Captain Marvel" is hailed as one of the worst MCU projects, while "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" was an abysmal showing. Hopefully, these follow-ups don't stir up the settling fatigue.