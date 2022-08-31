Looper Survey: How MCU Fans Really Feel About Marvel TV And Movie Fatigue

Marvel fatigue is a very real thing that is slowly spreading among the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. The idea gained traction during Phase 4 of the MCU when Marvel Studios began introducing a slew of Disney+ series, and movies weren't living up to the hype of those in "The Infinity Saga." Most Disney+ series and Phase 4 films have received a mediocre response from fans and critics (via IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes), but a few definitely stand out above the rest, like "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

The problem seems to be that we're being given way more content than ever before (Phase 4 has 14 projects, while Phases 1-3 had 6,6, and 11, respectively). It doesn't seem like fans have an issue with getting so much; it's that Marvel Studios isn't delivering the quality they used to. To be fair, there are plenty of bombs in "The Infinity Saga," but they seem to be more prevalent in Phase 4. Think "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Eternals," and "Thor: Love and Thunder," to name a few. But beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and plenty of fans have been more than satisfied with Phase 4's offerings. It is very much a "to each their own" kind of deal.

We decided to poll our readers to see if Marvel fatigue has set in for them. Over 600 people took our survey, and the results are pretty promising.