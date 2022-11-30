Aisha Tyler Has A Soft Spot For Criminal Minds: Evolution Co-Star Joe Mantegna – Exclusive

When "Criminal Minds" returned to TV via Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Day, the cast of the FBI-based procedural crime drama had a lot to be thankful for.

"It's been a dream," Aisha Tyler, who plays Dr. Tara Lewis, told Looper during an exclusive interview. "We didn't feel like we were done telling these stories at the end of Season 15 [which aired on CBS in 2020]. Then, magically, we were talking about making another season by the end of that year, and then everything stopped for everybody all across the planet [because of the COVID-19 pandemic]. So the fact that we're here now and making the show again has been really transformational. We're all thrilled to be back."

Starring alongside Tyler is veteran actor Joe Mantegna, who plays Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi, and fellow originals Kirsten Vangsness and Paget Brewster, among others. Together, they make up the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI that is working on tracking down a sophisticated serial killer syndicate that's terrorizing the country in "Criminal Minds: Evolution," which airs Thursdays on Paramount+.

While the "Criminal Minds" cast is notoriously close, of all the returning co-stars, Tyler has a soft spot for Mantegna, which she explained during her recent interview with Looper.