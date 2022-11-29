The Sordid Drama Behind Frank Darabont's Firing From The Walking Dead

An era has ended. In November 2022, the final episode of "The Walking Dead" aired on AMC. Though the series had seen several years of diminishing returns in recent years (per Variety), "The Walking Dead" nonetheless left behind a major legacy on the television landscape, and it changed forever our demands on the undead genre. Not only did it launch a litany of "TWD" spin-offs after successfully tapping in to an already fast-spreading zombie renaissance, it helped take AMC from a 2.4 billion dollar company in 2011 to — at the network's 2015 peak, just months after the series' historical Season 5 premiere — a company worth well over 6 billion (per Macrotrends). Thus, despite the series overstaying its welcome, it was an integral, even titular element of what critic and author David Bianculli dubbed "the platinum age of television" (via NPR).

But the original mind behind the revolutionary series, Frank Darabont, wasn't there for the vast majority of its lifespan. In July 2011, prior to the completion of Season 2, AMC fired Darabont in a controversial move that fans of the series have been debating ever since. While the question of what the series might have been with the "The Shawshank Redemption" director at the helm can't really be answered, the question of how and why he was let go, and the details of the decision's fallout, are a matter of public record — or, more accurately, records — that tell two very different stories.