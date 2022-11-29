Aubrey Plaza Played Some Witchy Pranks On Her White Lotus Co-Stars

Take Aubrey Plaza and a sequestered set and you get a recipe for disaster. Mike White boasts of being a friend of the actor and revealed that he knew what he was in for when he cast her.

"Aubrey's the most fun," White disclosed to GQ. "I said to her face, if I'm on a cross-country trip, I want nothing more than for you to be on that bus with me. But if I'm driving the bus, and you are on it, I want you off the bus." But it wasn't White who received the brunt of Plaza's attention. That honor went to Adam DiMarco who plays Gen Z closet misogynist Albie. It all started with a mysterious configuration on the floor of the actor's dressing room that eerily resembled a Blair Witch warning. Anyone present could have told you who it was from. The hotel staff easily spotted Plaza as the culprit in the security cameras. But ever the talented performer, the actor insisted it wasn't her, going as far as to vandalize her room to sell the prank.

"Adam was so innocent, like a baby bird. It was really sick, what I was doing to him. I got him to the brink of a psychological break," Plaza confessed. Boredom can drive anyone to the edge of sanity, and she claimed that was the reason for her antics. But whatever the reason, Plaza never disappoints in delivering her brand.