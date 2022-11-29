Criminal Minds: Evolution's Joe Mantegna Appreciates Those Tense Rossi And Garcia Scenes

"Criminal Minds" is back and it's edgier than ever. The drama has always leaned towards darker storylines, considering it follows an elite FBI team tracking serial killers, but a move from CBS to Paramount+ gives the show's creators a little more freedom in how far they can go. Joe Mantegna, who plays David Rossi, confirmed the move allowed for darker elements (via TV Line).

Besides being able to show and say more about the material at hand, "Criminal Minds: Evolution," the second iteration of the crime procedural, also allows itself to open up moments between characters more, making the series a much tenser and more realistic experience. As "Criminal Minds: Evolution" begins, Rossi is flirting with the edge, closed off and obsessed with a new case. His resident tech expert, Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), is trying to move on with her life but is roped back into the new case.

When Garcia calls into the team and Rossi to explain her theory that the latest killer is someone young and tech-savvy, Rossi quickly dismisses her, saying it has to be someone more experienced. Rossi is cold in the scene as he repeatedly shoots down Garcia, leading to Garcia actually ending the video call after declaring that no one speaks to her like that, least of all people she considers family. Mantenga, for one, is apparently loving the tension.