Wakanda Forever's Newly Released Concept Art Shows A Major Evolution In Key Character Designs

It's no surprise that an incredible amount of work goes into perfecting every hero and villain's design before their on-screen reveal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Namor and Ironheart were no different. Both characters have been living it up on Earth-616 in the comics, with Namor being one of Marvel's first characters ever and Riri's introduction coming in 2016. Needless to say, both characters had plenty of different designs Marvel Studios could have based their looks on.

Thanks to some recently released concept art, fans get a good look at some of their early designs for their debuts in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The first look at Ironheart's suit comes from artist @adigranov on Instagram. Their artwork, which the studio didn't use in the final product, gave Riri a sleeker, more Iron-Man-like design for her Wakandan-built suit. Their concept art more closely resembles Ironheart's comic book Mark III armor. Instead, Marvel Studios decided to run with the design from @philjdsaunders that fans saw in the movie. The slightly bulkier design gives Riri a large jetpack on her back.

Namor's concept art shows Marvel Studios went through numerous options for the character's new Mesoamerican origin. Created by artist @anthony_francisco_art, the designs include three warrior outfits similar to the one worn on-screen by Tenoch Huerta. While the studio chose a color scheme akin to Namor's classic comic book costume, the concept art includes blue, tan, and painted designs. Francisco also drew a costume similar to the character's modern comic outfit but with emerald accents. It will be interesting to see if Marvel Studios decides to draw from any of these concept drawings for either character's future appearances.