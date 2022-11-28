Why Marvel Fans Won't Be Seeing A Namor Standalone Movie Anytime Soon

Warning: Spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Marvel Studios has another massive hit on their hands with the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The highly-anticipated sequel had huge shoes to fill following the Oscar award-winning performance of the first film. While it is still to be determined if "Wakanda Forever" will nab any award-season nominations, the movie is already a critical and commercial success, earning over 600 million at the worldwide box office and gaining a certified fresh 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In typical Marvel fashion, "Wakanda Forever" advances the story of the Black Panther, with Shuri (Letitia Wright) receiving the mantle after T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death, while also introducing new characters and concepts to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Wakanda Forever" succeeds with its two character introductions, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta), as both newcomers steal the show in many of their scenes. Namor serves as the movie's primary antagonist, attacking Wakanda to protect his people and remain a secret from the rest of the world. Following the movie's events, Namor and Shuri broker peace, ending the bloodshed between the two nations.

While many MCU villains tend not to make it out alive, Namor's fate is a welcome change of pace. His ending leaves the door open for his return in future Marvel projects, as he still plans on waging war against the surface world someday. However, a Namor solo movie may not be that easy to make.