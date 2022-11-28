Kevin Spacey Books His First Role Following Lawsuit Win

Kevin Spacey is arguably more known today for the numerous allegations against him than for his roles in hits like "Seven" and "The Usual Suspects." Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by fellow actor Anthony Rapp, who would have been 14 at the time of the alleged incident, in 2017, and this allegation was followed by a number of others he denied, via Vox. The controversy swallowing his career forced him off of "House of Cards," with the show subsequently getting canceled. He was also edited out of Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World." However, the actor has been finding steady independent film work while he defends himself against a mountain of allegations, per USA Today.

Since allegations against him broke, Spacey has appeared in two films, "The Man Who Drew God" and "Peter Five Right," via IMDb. The actor got some rare good news last month after a federal judge found him not liable for battery against Rapp, via NBC News. The actor is still facing multiple sexual assault charges in the U.K. where a trial is set to begin in June 2023, per New York Times.

Spacey is continuing to work through the wins and losses as he grabbed his first role since winning the Rapp case, which got him out of a $40 million lawsuit.