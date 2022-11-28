What Legendary's New Partnership With Sony Means For Dune: Part Two

Legendary Entertainment has a new partner in Sony, which will now distribute and market the company's films worldwide (except in China) and handle TV and home entertainment distribution, per The Hollywood Reporter. The report from The Hollywood Reporter notes that Sony will not be holding the streaming distribution of Legendary's movies. The company has been involved in streaming flicks like Netflix's "Enola Holmes" franchise.

Legendary's new deal comes on the heels of their Warner partnership expiring, via Deadline. Legendary also had a previous agreement in place with Universal, per Los Angeles Times. Through those two studios, Legendary was involved with massive blockbuster releases like "Man of Steel," "Godzilla," and "Jurassic World." Legendary reportedly grew frustrated with Warner during the Covid pandemic after not being looped in on the decision to release movies day-and-date with streaming, via Variety. A statement from the company's CEO about the Sony partnership seemed to confirm a commitment to theatrical releases was at least partly behind the move.

"Sony's commitment to theatrical distribution aligns with our vision of how to best derive the most value for Legendary's movies," Legendary CEO Joshua Grode said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. Legendary has multiple currently-running franchises, so how exactly does this deal affect those releases? Already scheduled for release, for instance, is "Dune: Part Two," set to be released on November 3, 2023.