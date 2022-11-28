The 1903 Sci-Fi Novel That Foreshadowed The World Of Wakanda

Out of all the fictional places in Marvel's extensive cinematic universe, Wakanda would be one of the most interesting places to visit in real life. Unlike the harsh, menacing atmosphere of Vormir or the opulent halls of Omnipotence City, Wakanda is a place where regular people lead real lives. Even though "Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" are action-packed films that largely revolve around the members of the royal family, the narrative offers numerous context clues about what day-to-day life is like in the formerly hidden nation. Since Wakanda has been kept a secret for so long, it makes perfect sense that it's home to a fully functioning, multi-faceted society.

With enormous deposits of vibranium enriching the very land Wakanda was built on, the people who reside there have access to incredible technology that the rest of the world hasn't even dreamed of yet. Both films show that Wakandans have a rich culture, further strengthened by a unified effort to keep the territory safe from outside influence. As far as secret cities go, Wakanda is reminiscent of fictional locations like the lost empire of Atlantis or the gilded streets of the mythical El Dorado. However, a professor who teaches at Michigan State University posits that a 1903 sci-fi novel foreshadowed the advanced structure of Wakandan civilization.