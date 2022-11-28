James Gunn Plans To Take A Heavy Creative Hand With The DCEU

The DC Extended Universe has had a rough start from its beginnings nearly a decade ago. When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began, Warner Bros. was still basking in the success of Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy. But once that was done, and they needed a new project to compete with Marvel, a shared universe would be the only way to keep them on the map. We got that beginning with Zack Snyder's vision that kicked off with 2013's "Man of Steel."

Of course, the franchise didn't take off the way Marvel's MCU did; while it had a few hits like Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman" and Jason Momoa's "Aquaman," it was tarnished with poorly received entries like "Suicide Squad" and the troubled "Justice League." The troubles didn't stop there as the highly anticipated follow-up for the Wonder Woman character and the first solo outing of Ezra Miller's "The Flash" has encountered disappointments and delays. Even after fans petitioned their way into getting a re-release of Zack Snyder's version of "Justice League," it felt that the DCEU was all but dead.

That was until James Gunn stepped in with the sequel film "The Suicide Squad," which seemed to strike the right chord with fans and even got a spin-off in "Peacemaker" on HBO Max. During the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, management recognized Gunn's vision and put him in charge of turning the franchise around. While not many details are known yet regarding what he and DC Studios co-president Peter Safran plan to do in the future, one question about his role in the company needed an answer. Would we lose his brilliant mind behind the camera? Lucky for us, Gunn took to Twitter to answer that question once and for all.