Ruby Cruz And Dempsey Bryk Marvel Over Their First Meetings With Warwick Davis On Willow - Exclusive

Debuting nearly 35 years after the release of the original film, the Disney+ series "Willow" marks a momentous occasion in that the star who played the title role in director Ron Howard's hit 1988 sci-fi fantasy film — Warwick Davis — is back for the ride. Generations of fans have grown up loving the story of the heroics of the Nelwyn sorcerer, and among them are Ruby Cruz and Dempsey Bryk, who play two characters at the center of the series.

New on Disney+, "Willow" picks up two decades after the events of the original film, as Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) has assumed rule of the Kingdom of Tir Asleen. Sorsha is the only person who knows the whereabouts and true identity of the now 20-year-old Elora Danan — the girl destined to be the empress of Tir Asleen whom Willow saved as an infant — and now the Queen needs his help again. During a siege on the kingdom, Prince Airk (Bryk), the son of Sorsha and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer), is kidnapped, and a fellowship, including his twin sister, Princess Kit (Cruz), has been formed to find him. The fellowship won't be complete, however, until they locate Willow and convince him to join the mission.

Since the series surrounds the continuing adventures of Willow Ufgood, almost every cast member encountered Davis at the beginning of production. Their meetings provided for some lasting memories for Davis' colleagues, including Cruz and Bryk.