Fans Are Blown Away By The New Cocaine Bear Poster

For those who say that every story has been done before is about to get their world rocked. No, "Cocaine Bear" isn't a fantastical metaphor. Should you tune in to this upcoming film, be prepared for a story that is very literal. Inspired by true events that transpired in 1985, "Cocaine Bear" tells the wild tale of drug smuggling gone awry. Backpacker reported the incident started when drug smuggler Andrew Carter Thornton II died while attempting to jump to safety with a mass quantity of cocaine in his possession. As it turns out, cocaine cost not just one life but two. Deep within the Chattahoochee National Forest, one unsuspecting bear got more than he bargained for after chowing down on the cocaine snack. The large black bear did not survive the encounter and died from ingesting over 70 pounds of drugs.

Cocaine Bear's truth finally gets a chance to be told when it premieres in theaters in February of 2023. Deadline has stated that the project will be helmed by Elizabeth Banks, director of "Charlie's Angels" and "Pitch Perfect 2." And those who are curious exactly what this film will entail are about to get their chance. A poster for "Cocaine Bear" has been released, and it is everything we hoped it would be.