Criminal Minds: Evolution Has The Wrong Title

In 2017, the scholarly journal BioScience published an academic study titled "Frankenstein and the Horrors of Competitive Exclusion." As far as academic titles go, its actually quite vibrant. The study proposed that Mary Shelley correctly predicted a theory of evolution in the 1800s that scientists wouldn't develop until the 1930s. In the novel, Victor Frankenstein theoretically avoids "competitive exclusion" by declining to build a second creature lest the two should procreate and compete with the human race for resources.

The lesson? Sometimes it's best to leave it at one.

The Paramount+ series "Criminal Minds: Evolution" resembles Frankenstein's monster in a number of ways. Part sequel, part spin-off, part reboot, it serves little function other than to wreak havoc on the townspeople with the unwieldy corpse of a series exhausted by fifteen seasons on CBS. Staring at the series' title, it's hard not to ask the obvious question — that is, what about "Criminal Minds: Evolution" has actually, well, evolved?

The promise of change is certainly there, but the show curiously chooses to dwell on its most frustrating alterations while rushing to resolve compelling storylines as quickly as possible. The characters keep "Criminal Minds" in a disappointing stasis — the subject matter, on the other hand, drags it into the depths of naive regression.