Kumail Nanjiani Didn't See The Welcome To Chippendales Performances Until Their Actual On-Set Production - Exclusive

Nanjiani first reveals that many of the productions we see in "Welcome to Chippendales" were original creations. "They were made up for the show," he explains, "because there was some issue using the real performances." The series still continued to create and ratchet up the performances because "that's what happened to the Chippendales."

Nanjiani told Looper, "Nick wanted to do Broadway shows, so he brought more and more theatricality to those productions." It's a part of the series that the star appreciates. "I like that aspect of it," Nanjiani notes. "As Nick's ambitions grow bigger, the way he expresses them gets more and more elaborate, and it's something that Steve will never really understand." In Steve's world, which is all business, "he's not enjoying the performance" but rather "he's enjoying people's reactions to the performance [and] if the people in the audience didn't like it, he wouldn't like it."

Nanjiani did appreciate the growing productions, however. It was always exciting to see new performers for the first time because I didn't get to be in any of the dance rehearsals," and indeed he was purposely kept out of them. He recounts that he'd always hear "Oh, 'Room Service'" thrown around set.

When Nanjiani asked where everyone was, he was simply told "They're doing 'Room Service' over there." He routinely wondered "What's 'Room Service'? What's 'Room Service' going to be?" When he finally saw the larger production on-set, he often thought "Wow. No wonder they were rehearsing for so long, that's f****** great!" Steve Banerjee may have needed to read the audience to gauge the productions' success, but Nanjiani loved them (once he was finally allowed to see them).

"Welcome to Chippendales" is now available on Hulu.