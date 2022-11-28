Jesse Eisenberg Thought Claire Danes Was His Soul Mate. Then He Found Out Who She Was

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Jesse Eisenberg remarked upon his first time meeting Claire Danes long before the two shared the screen in "Fleishman Is In Trouble." "I met her probably, like, 15 years ago. She has no recollection of it, which is the impression I normally make on people, but especially in this case," Eisenberg said in a nebbishy delivery.

The actor joined his then-girlfriend, now wife, at a benefit. "I just got really high because I knew it was going to be boring," he admitted. "I got separated from her there, and I wound up talking to this woman. We had gone to the same high school, and she said she was an actress, and she went to Yale. And I was just thinking, 'My God, this is, like, the coolest person I've ever met in my life.' I told her that." Eisenberg shared the interaction with his partner, not bothering to hide how wowed he was. "I walked over to my wife, and I said, 'Honey, I think I just met my soul mate. I met this amazing woman.' And I pointed to the woman who I wanted to be my soul mate, and Anna, my wife, she said, 'That's Claire Danes, you idiot. Good luck.'"

Danes' star power may have been apparent that night, but the feeling wasn't mutual. "[Claire] had no recollection of the greatest day of my life," Eisenberg told Fallon. Luckily, Danes seems to hold her co-star in higher esteem now. "I love working with Jesse," she told The New York Times. "He's very gifted and very present and profoundly, almost pathologically generous — truly, really."