Looper Unearths Which Scene From House Of The Dragon Was Most Difficult To Watch - Exclusive Survey

A recent survey from Looper polled 607 "House of the Dragon" fans from across the United States about which scene from the series is the most difficult to watch — with "Aemond losing an eye" winning the poll with 28.83% of the vote. Other notable mentions from the poll include Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) stillbirth, which earned 26.36% of the vote, and Queen Aemma's (Sian Brooke) death during her forced C-section childbirth, which earned 18.29% of the vote.

Although it might surprise some fans that this moment received more votes than the numerous brutal birth scenes present within the series, there's no question that the mutilation of Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) is one of the most unsettling moments in the series. The scene in question sees an adolescent Aemond fighting with his young nephews Lucerys and Jacaerys Velaryon (played by Harvey Sadler and Leo Hart, respectively) when Lucerys (nicknamed "Luke") slashed through Aemond's left eye with a dagger. As if watching a child lose an eye wasn't already brutal enough, perhaps even more unsettling is the fallout from this altercation, in which Queen Alicent Hightower violently attempts to cut out Luke's eye as repayment for her son's injury.

The entire ordeal is so uncomfortable it's understandable that fans say it is the hardest scene to watch in the whole series, not just because of the gory nature of Aemond's injury, but the violent family squabbling that follows.