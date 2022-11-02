House Of The Dragon's Design For Rhaenyra's Baby Is Absolutely Terrifying

The first season of HBO's "House of the Dragon" includes a variety of uncomfortable and traumatizing birth scenes that emphasize the brutal nature of childbirth in a medieval setting. Indeed, the very first episode features a particularly violent scene in which Queen Aemma Arryn's (Sian Brooke) labor goes catastrophically wrong — forcing the Maester to cut the baby out of her belly and kill Aemma in the process.

Episode 6 of "House of the Dragon" features two more horrific birth scenes, one in which Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) delivers her baby and is forced to march through the Red Keep while still covered in blood, and another in which Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) commits suicide after her own labor goes awry. These violent birth scenes have received harsh criticism from several media outlets, with many claiming that these repeated scenes are extremely gratuitous and cruel (via Vulture).

Yet the series saves its most disturbing birth scene for the Season 1 finale, in which we see Rhaenyra enter labor prematurely and deliver a deformed, stillborn baby named Visenya. Although the camera doesn't linger too long on baby Visenya within the episode, a recent Instagram post from the series' prosthetic makeup designer gives us a closer look at the baby's design.