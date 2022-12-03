Luca Guadagnino Is A Huge Fan Of George A. Romero

"Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino may have an interest in telling romantic human stories, but he also has an eye for horror. He also directed the remake of "Suspiria" and the gory love story "Bones and All." He cited that he's a pretty big fan of one of the great masters of horror: George A. Romero.

Romero spent his career, up until his death in 2017, working in horror movies. Besides his epic contributions to the genre such as "Creepshow" and "The Crazies," Romero is definitely best known for his zombie film franchise. The original trilogy of those zombie films, "Night of the Living Dead," "Dawn of the Dead," and "Day of the Dead," are some of the most well-regarded horror films in history.

While "Night of the Living Dead" isn't the first zombie movie ever, Romero created the modern zombie as we know it today in things like "The Walking Dead." Before "Night of the Living Dead," a zombie wasn't a flesh-eating ghoul like we see today; it was typically a hypnotized person sent to do an evil mastermind's bidding, such as in films like 1932's "White Zombie." Romero reshaped horror tropes for zombies and cemented a legacy for one of cinema's most notorious modern monsters, even though he wasn't happy that zombies went Hollywood.