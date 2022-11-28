The Devastating Death Of Albert Pyun

While many might choose to celebrate filmmakers who have big budgets, A-list stars, and countless Oscar nominations, there are others who choose to celebrate the outsiders, those filmmakers who, despite their limited resources, manage to create work that nevertheless remains endearing. This is undeniably the case for director Albert Pyun, who has built a career off of his low-budget yet entertaining B movies that have garnered him a dedicated cult following. His catalog of films includes such cult classics as "The Sword and the Sorcerer," "Cyborg," "Captain America," "Nemesis," and "Omega Doom."

Pyun is perhaps best described by the Independent Film Channel, which notes that he "carved out a unique niche as a director of low-budget, high-concept genre films starring casts slightly past their prime. Some will think that's a charitable description for Pyun, who has been derided as 'the new Ed Wood.'" Whether you see him as a genre-defying mastermind or not, there's no denying that Pyun's place in cult movie history has been cemented and his work has left an immeasurable impact.

Sadly, fans will no longer be able to experience new entries of Pyun's special brand of entertainment since the filmmaker died on November 26 at the age of 69 (via Deadline). His death, announced by his wife, Cynthia Curnan, came following years of dealing with dementia and multiple sclerosis. Pyun may have never ascended to Spielbergian levels of critical acclaim, but his passing has left a hole in the hearts of cult film fans and admirers everywhere.