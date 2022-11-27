Star Wars, Spider-Man, Marvel Rated The Most Successful Franchises In A New Study

In the realm of movies, there is no shortage of franchises available for fans to get excited about, and it may be difficult for some to keep track of every option out there. While there are a vast majority of choices, a new study has indicated which ones are among the most successful. And it's not surprising that names like Spider-Man, Star Wars, and Marvel have successfully secured a place at the top of the list.

The concept of film franchises has greatly changed in the past few decades, growing much larger in scale with more releases arriving faster and faster. What was once a game of just mere sequels and prequels has now blossomed into a financial powerhouse machine consisting of massive shared universes that tie into several spinoffs and even TV shows. Origin stories, team-up flicks, and versus titles are all the rage these days, with the demand for more constantly increasing. Out of all the viable contenders, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has arguably led the way in this innovation, with several others trying to follow in its footsteps, like the DCU, the Conjurverse, and the ill-fated Dark Universe.

So far, not many have been able to keep up with Marvel, with a possible few exceptions. While franchises like "The Lord of the Rings" and "Fast & Furious" put up a decent fight, the top spots in the race for franchise dominance of the silver screen are held by a comic book publisher, a webhead, and a galaxy far, far away,