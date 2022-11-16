Legend, The Three-Legged Dog, Wasn't In The Original Strange World Script [Schedule For 11/16 At 8am EST]

Looper was recently in attendance at a presser for Disney Animation Studios' upcoming family-friendly adventure film "Strange World." It stars Jake Gyllenhaal (who voices Searcher Clade), Jaboukie Young-White (Ethan Clade), and Gabrielle Union (Meridian Clade). The plot revolves around a family who gets recruited by the leader of their people, Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), for an expedition to save the biological power source they depend on for their existence. Along the way, they find Searcher's long-lost father, Jager (Dennis Quaid), and together they must brave the wild and dangerous wilderness of the new world they've discovered while also fortifying the bonds that hold them together as a family.

Along the way, they befriend a slime creature native to the strange world, which they nickname Splat. Splat is sentient, cute, mischievous, and a little bit messy — sort of like a cross between Grogu ("Baby Yoda") and Slimer from the "Ghostbusters" movies. In the first version of the original screenplay, Splat was the only animal-esque companion with which the family was supposed to share screen time. But a helpful suggestion from a legendary Disney filmmaker is how they got Legend the three-legged dog into the story as well.