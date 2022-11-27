Adam Ray Sent In A Fake Resume For His Welcome To Chippendales Role

If you want to succeed in business, you just have to fake it 'til you make it. That's age-old advice, right? Well, it's not necessarily the best advice.

Susan O'Brien, writing for Forbes, thinks that the adage needs a bit of an adjustment and that one should be careful to only fake behaviors, not their actual level of competency. "So, when is it not ok to fake it?" O'Brien asks. "When the 'it' refers to your core skills or abilities. You can't feign competence like you can confidence. The unfortunate truth is that simply wanting to be better at something isn't going to make the slightest difference — you either know how or you don't." Thus, no amount of can-do spirit will give one instant job skills that they haven't cultivated with time and energy.

Actor Adam Ray seems to have gotten away with faking it quite a bit. In an interview with "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," Ray explained that his role as Vince McMahon on "Young Rock" was due to his friendship with Dwayne Johnson, which largely came about by Ray simply pretending to be friends with the wrestler-turned-actor already. Ray tweeted a joke about Gwyneth Paltrow's famous Goop candles that smell like an intimate part of the female body and joked about who would produce the male equivalent, tagging Johnson in the process as if the two were friends. Johnson played along by responding with a joke, and the two became friends.

While it's one thing to fake a friendship, it's another to fake a skill entirely. With the new Hulu limited series "Welcome to Chippendales," Adam Ray eventually had to learn how to roller skate.