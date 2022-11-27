Jason Momoa's Slumberland Costume Has Deeper Personal Meaning

"Aquaman" gave the world plenty of proof Jason Momoa is willing to ditch his clothes in front of the camera. Netflix's "Slumberland" keeps the actor a little more buttoned up, though. Momoa portrays Flip, a horned creature in the world of Slumberland who partners up with the young Nemo (Marlow Barkley) when she discovers this new world and seeks to reunite with her late father, Peter (Kyle Chandler).

The film is inspired by the Winsor McCay comic strip "Little Nemo in Slumberland," which ran from 1905 to 1927, per The Hollywood Reporter. Momoa is fairly decked out in the picture, sporting chains, a coat with leopard print, and leather pants that would make Lenny Kravitz jealous. Making the movie is something the actor has celebrated personally, too, revealing he added a new member to his family in the form of a pig he met while shooting the film, via People. The Netflix fantasy also re-teams Momoa with Francis Lawrence, who directed three episodes of Momoa's Apple TV+ series "See." Lawrence is also behind beloved fantasy movies like "Constantine" and three of the four "Hunger Games" flicks.

Momoa revealed while promoting "Slumberland" that the collaboration between the two led to the actor infusing some personal meaning into the fantastical costume he dons for their new picture.