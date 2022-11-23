Jason Momoa Was Brought To Tears By Slumberland's Emotional Script

The holidays are approaching, always bringing along stories of fantasy and wonder. Coming out just in time is the new Netflix film "Slumberland." And although the movie has nothing to do with any holiday, it has the same wonder and magical energy needed to make a great family watch at this time of year. The film stars big-man Jason Momoa and youngster Marlow Barkley, who together bring to life a story that will surely bring out a broad spectrum of viewer emotions. That reaction, believe it or not, was also outwardly expressed by Momoa himself, who got his first taste of the story's premise when presented with the initial script.

"Slumberland" stems from an original comic strip, "Little Nemo in Slumberland," which was created by cartoonist Winsor McCay more than a century ago. The story was first converted into an animated series before it got the feature film treatment, produced by Netflix. The movie follows a young girl, Nemo (Barkley), who has lost her father in a boat accident at sea. She is then rescued from living with her estranged uncle when she is magically taken to the world of Slumberland, where she is guided by the eccentric character, Flip (Momoa). Although this movie leans more toward the comedic side, the emotional moments had the "Aquaman" actor himself crying when he first read the screenplay.