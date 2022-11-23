Reviews For The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Have Critics Reveling In The Intergalactic Holiday Cheer

It's only been a few months since we caught up with the "Guardians of the Galaxy," who played a significant part in "Thor: Love & Thunder." But we're about to spend the holidays with them, as Disney+ puts forth "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

The mini-movie centers around Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) trying to figure out how to cheer up the team's leader, Peter "Star Lord" Quill (Chris Pratt), who misses Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and is still mourning her death after the events of "Avengers: Infinity War." Noting that he misses what Christmas was like on Earth in his youth, his crew becomes concerned for his morale. What better way to gladden him than to head to Earth and kidnap one of Quill's idols, Kevin Bacon (playing himself) as a personal gift? Needless to say, holiday-flavored chaos promptly ensues, and Mantis and Drax find themselves in a whole pile of trouble trying to make their friend happy.

While viewers are going to have to wait until November 25 to find out how wild things get for the gang on Earth, there are definitely some sneak previews to be had in the form of early reviews. Fans of the franchise wondering how the special stacks up against the two "Guardians of the Galaxy" films — and want to know if, as director James Gunn promised, it will prepare them for the 3rd "Guardians of the Galaxy" film — need to look no further to find out what critics think of the special.