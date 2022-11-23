An Indie Comic Writer Says Netflix's 1899 Is A Rip-Off Of Her Work

Netflix's latest mystery series is raising more questions than answers — off-screen, that is. The streamer's "1899," a German sci-fi mystery series and period piece, is facing claims that it stole its concept straight from an indie comic creator.

"1899," which premiered on November 17 and quickly debuted at #2 on Netflix's Global Top 10 list, has received mostly positive reviews for its engrossing mystery box plot, multilingual writing, and period trappings. But Brazilian comic artist Mary Cagnin tweeted on November 19 that "1899" bears more than just a passing resemblance to her 2016 comic, "Black Silence."

"I AM IN SHOCK," wrote Cagnin in her native Portuguese. "The day I discovered that the 1899 series is simply IDENTICAL to my comic Black Silence, published in 2016."

Cagnin then went on to make an alarmingly compelling case by drawing many apparent similarities between "Black Silence" and "1899." She also secured the support of tens of thousands of her fans in the process. Read on to find out more about Cagnin's evolving off-screen drama.