Paget Brewster Was Worried She Forgot How To Act When Prepping For Criminal Minds: Evolution

It's been two full years since "Criminal Minds" aired its series finale. While longtime fans of the hit procedural have no doubt filled the serial killer-sized hole in their viewing schedule with "Criminal Minds" reruns and streaming binges, they're likely over the moon that the BAU team is officially back in action via a Paramount+ revival. Titled "Criminal Minds: Evolution," the new miniseries finds the crack crew of FBI profilers re-teaming to take down not just one murderous unsub but a vast, well-organized network of violent offenders.

They are doing so, unfortunately, without one of their key members as O.G. "Criminal Minds" star Matthew Gray Gubler decided not to reprise his fan-favorite role of Dr. Spencer Reid for the revival (per TV Line). Still, "Criminal Minds: Evolution" will thankfully feature the returns of many key players from the original series, including Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jureau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Kristen Vangsness as Penelope Garcia.

The revival will, of course, also front the series' on-again, off-again star Paget Brewster, who returns as the BAU's no-nonsense Unit Chief Emily Prentiss. It seems, however, Brewster's return was a little dicier than some of her castmates, as the star recently admitted she wasn't sure she remembered how to act after enduring some extended downtime in the wake of 2020's "Criminal Minds" finale.