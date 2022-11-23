One Of Del Griffith's Best Lines In Planes, Trains And Automobiles Was Improvised By John Candy

The moment comes fairly early on in the film. Neal has already launched into a memorable-but-vicious tirade about how set off he is by Del, even after Del graciously offered to share his motel room. There's only one bed, and the two are forced to share. They awake with Del — awkwardly, hilariously — spooning Neal. "Why are you holding my hand?" Del asks Neal.

According to Andy Lipschultz, unit publicist on the film, the punchline of what came next wasn't thanks to writer-director Hughes. Lipschultz explained in Vanity Fair's oral history of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles":

"To me the funniest line, the famous line, was, 'Where's your other hand?' 'Between two pillows,' 'Those aren't pillows!' Okay, that was not in the script," said Lipschultz. "That is a John Candy line... That was something John Candy came up with on set."

Seconds after, we see the two men — portrayed in such a way a 1980s audience would read as — leap out of the bed in squeamish horror before trying to brush the whole thing off by talking football. Whether it's the absolute funniest line in the movie is, of course, subject to endless debate, but it certainly ranks up there. And, according to Lipschultz anyway, it came organically from John Candy's head.