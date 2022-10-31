Peacock Dives Headfirst Into Crystal Lake, A Friday The 13th Prequel From Bryan Fuller

Per Variety, the NBC streaming service Peacock is developing a "Friday the 13th" prequel series titled "Crystal Lake," with Bryan Fuller serving as the showrunner and writer for the series and A24 acting as the studio behind the series.

"I discovered 'Friday the 13th' in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since," Fuller said (via Variety). "When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I'm thrilled to be exploring the campgrounds of Crystal Lake under their banner."

Interestingly enough, Victor Miller, who penned the original "Friday the 13th" film, is also attached as an executive producer, which given the lawsuit drama means that they only have the rights to content from his original film and are prohibited from using any elements that appear in the franchise after the first film, including Jason's iconic hockey mask.

Considering the events of the first film, it wouldn't be surprising if Jason Voorhees's mother, Pamela Voorhees, plays a role somewhere in the show. Regardless of what the plot is, this is an exciting development for "Friday the 13th," as there hasn't been a film in the series since the 2009 reboot. And with Fuller at the head of the project, there's definitely a good reason to be optimistic.