Immortus Is Coming In The New Trailer For Doom Patrol Season 4

Over the course of "Doom Patrol," it has been occasionally noted how most of the team, including their leader Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), have remained perpetually youthful for decades. Though the reason for this seemed to be one of Caulder's many closely kept secrets, it looks like the truth may be coming to light in Season 4.

As shown in the latest trailer, the Doom Patrol is set to face off against Immortus in the latest batch of episodes on HBO Max. Though the villain may not be as well known as other DC bad guys like Joker or Lex Luthor, he is a formidable foe all the same. A tactically proficient general who claims to have lived for thousands of years and fought in almost every war in history, Immortus is a truly dangerous villain (via League of Comic Geeks).

Furthermore, Immortus could unravel the "Doom Patrol" team even more in Season 4 of the series, as he's the canonical source of their fountain of youth. With this fact in mind, as well as Immortus' history of waging war across countless generations, the villain could be the biggest threat the crew has faced in the series thus far. How the team will deal with Immortus remains to be seen, but fans will be able to find out when Season 4, Part 1 begins on HBO Max on December 8.