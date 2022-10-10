The Trailer For Doom Patrol Season 4 Is Just As Bonkers As You'd Expect

It's far from the end for "Doom Patrol." The HBO Max series is back for a fourth season — once again full of quirky, comedic, and surprisingly dramatic moments. These DC Comics creations have arguably become more famous than their source material, initially appearing as part of the 1963 anthology "My Greatest Adventure" (via CBR).

The upcoming season of "Doom Patrol" sees its central characters Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, Crazy Jane, and Cyborg return. Notable among the cast is Brendan Fraser; his on-screen appearances may be limited to flashbacks, but the role represents another step in the welcome comeback.

A 2021 renewal gave fans a year to wait for the team's newest adventures. When last seen, these unlikely heroes found themselves contemplating a new title, "Doom Force." The title might prove to be more ominous than intended. The WarnerMedia, Discovery merger created chaos among established properties; "Patrol" is one of the DC series without a firm commitment to its future (via Forbes). Rumors continue to swirl about the possibilities as some fear an end to the project.

There's still a completed season waiting to enthrall and confuse. HBO Max is giving viewers a glimpse at what to expect.