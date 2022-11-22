James Cameron Recalls Leonardo DiCaprio Being Super Negative During The Titanic Casting Process

James Cameron is quite simply one of Hollywood's preeminent filmmakers, and he has amassed over $700 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) over the span of his 40-year career. Cameron's overwhelming resume is inundated with blockbuster after blockbuster, and it includes some of the most well-known contributions to cinema: "The Terminator," "Aliens," and "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," among many others.

Cameron also enjoys the honor of being the only writer/director who has two of his films ranked in the top 3 highest worldwide-grossers ever: No.1 "Avatar" and No. 3 "Titanic" (via Box Office Mojo). "I almost bailed on being a filmmaker," Cameron said in an interview with GQ. "And the thing that kept me in the game was the possibility of the 'Avatar' universe reaching a lot of people."

However, Cameron's "Titanic" achievement arguably came when he teamed up with Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio in 1997. Critics praised Cameron and DiCaprio's work on "Titanic," according to Rotten Tomatoes, but did you know DiCaprio was very pessimistic when he auditioned for the role of Jack?