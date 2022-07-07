Those Wild Disney+ Echo Rumors Are Officially Confirmed

There have been numerous rumors about how Marvel Studios will utilize its long-defunct Netflix projects, namely "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," and "The Punisher." It certainly seemed like those shows would have roles to play in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially when Matt Murdock himself, played by Charlie Cox, had a one-scene cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Plus, a few days before that movie was released, audiences saw how Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) would factor into the larger machinations of this universe with his guest spot on "Hawkeye."

Those weren't merely titillating cameos designed to make people point at their screens and say, "Hey, I know that guy." They suggested the Marvel Netflix shows were, indeed, canon, and those two projects helped set up an exciting development, with Marvel soon announcing that "Daredevil" would receive his own rebooted series.

It'll likely take some time before we hear any word of the likes of "Jessica Jones" or "Luke Cage" getting the reboot treatment, too, but at least fans can rest easy knowing they'll see more of The Man Without Fear in the near future. And thanks to one report, we now know we'll see some beloved characters even sooner than the "Daredevil" reboot.