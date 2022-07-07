Those Wild Disney+ Echo Rumors Are Officially Confirmed
There have been numerous rumors about how Marvel Studios will utilize its long-defunct Netflix projects, namely "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," and "The Punisher." It certainly seemed like those shows would have roles to play in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially when Matt Murdock himself, played by Charlie Cox, had a one-scene cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Plus, a few days before that movie was released, audiences saw how Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) would factor into the larger machinations of this universe with his guest spot on "Hawkeye."
Those weren't merely titillating cameos designed to make people point at their screens and say, "Hey, I know that guy." They suggested the Marvel Netflix shows were, indeed, canon, and those two projects helped set up an exciting development, with Marvel soon announcing that "Daredevil" would receive his own rebooted series.
It'll likely take some time before we hear any word of the likes of "Jessica Jones" or "Luke Cage" getting the reboot treatment, too, but at least fans can rest easy knowing they'll see more of The Man Without Fear in the near future. And thanks to one report, we now know we'll see some beloved characters even sooner than the "Daredevil" reboot.
Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will return for Echo
Echo (Alaqua Cox) won't be the only hero getting into scrapes when she headlines her own series shortly. The show, which according to The Hollywood Reporter is already filming in Atlanta, will reportedly feature some other iconic characters as well. Fans should be ecstatic to hear that she'll be joined by the likes of Daredevil and Kingpin in their proper return to the MCU outside of some well-placed cameos.
Kingpin's inclusion shouldn't come as a surprise, seeing how the two have history, as demonstrated in 2021's "Hawkeye." Last we saw of him, he had been shot in the face by Echo, so it would appear he's survived that brush-up. More than likely, he'll be out for blood, so it would make sense for Echo to team up with other heroes to take down such a formidable adversary.
"Echo" will follow the titular vigilante as her life as a New York gang leader finally catches up with her, and she's forced to return to her hometown and reconnect with her indigenous roots. THR goes on to report how the show will also involve Echo seeking out attorney Matt Murdock who's searching for an ally of his own. It's feasible for this other ally to be another one of the Netflix heroes, such as Jessica Jones, but nothing's been confirmed in that department as of yet. With the show still filming and a planned release date sometime in 2023, expect more details to emerge in the coming months.