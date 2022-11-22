Avatar: The Way Of Water Is A Reflection Of James Cameron's Family Life
After more than a decade of waiting, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is almost here. Viewers will get to return to Pandora in an all-new adventure with familiar faces like Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), as well as a few newcomers. Although specifics surrounding the film's central conflict are being kept under wraps, trailers for the film include plenty of small details that hint at what we can expect from the long awaited sequel. While it's clear that the Na'vi are gearing up for another battle, our heroes have ushered in some positive changes, as well.
In the years since we last saw them, Jake and Neytiri have decided to grow their family. These new additions include oldest son Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), another son named Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and a young daughter named Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss) (per Collider). As reported by Empire, Sigourney Weaver will also be returning to the franchise as Kiri, Jake and Neytiri's adoptive daughter. Rounding out their family unit is Miles "Spider" Socorro (Jack Champion), a human whose presence serves as a reminder of the death and destruction that plagued Pandora in the previous film (via Collider). Life is definitely a lot different now for Jake and Neytiri, who were young warriors falling in love in "Avatar," and this new dynamic is personal for the minds behind the narrative. For director James Cameron, family is one of the sequel's core themes.
Avatar: The Way of Water navigates the balance between family life and adventure
Trailers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" promise a visual spectacle with a grounded message. Similar to the first movie, the sequel will show the characters facing internal and external challenges. This time around, viewers will see Jake and Jake and Neytiri come to terms with how parenthood has changed their lives.
Like the fearless warriors of Pandora, James Cameron is a bit of a thrill seeker. According to The Guardian, the "Titanic" director has a passion for deep-sea diving technology. The same source reports that he even helped to create a new type of submersible, aiding in exploration that undoubtedly informed the plot of the upcoming "Avatar" sequel. The balance between Cameron's home life and his adventurous side will be reflected in Jake and Neytiri's narrative. According to GQ, Cameron's experience as a father of five helped him develop the couple's storyline in the movie.
"What do two characters who are warriors, who take chances and have no fear, do when they have children and they still have the epic struggle?" Cameron wondered in an interview with the outlet. "Their instinct is to be fearless and do crazy things. Jump off cliffs, dive-bomb into the middle of an enemy armada, but you've got kids. What does that look like in a family setting?"
It will be interesting to see how Jake and Neytiri answer those questions when the film premieres on December 16, 2022 (via IMDb).