Avatar: The Way Of Water Is A Reflection Of James Cameron's Family Life

Trailers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" promise a visual spectacle with a grounded message. Similar to the first movie, the sequel will show the characters facing internal and external challenges. This time around, viewers will see Jake and Jake and Neytiri come to terms with how parenthood has changed their lives.

Like the fearless warriors of Pandora, James Cameron is a bit of a thrill seeker. According to The Guardian, the "Titanic" director has a passion for deep-sea diving technology. The same source reports that he even helped to create a new type of submersible, aiding in exploration that undoubtedly informed the plot of the upcoming "Avatar" sequel. The balance between Cameron's home life and his adventurous side will be reflected in Jake and Neytiri's narrative. According to GQ, Cameron's experience as a father of five helped him develop the couple's storyline in the movie.

"What do two characters who are warriors, who take chances and have no fear, do when they have children and they still have the epic struggle?" Cameron wondered in an interview with the outlet. "Their instinct is to be fearless and do crazy things. Jump off cliffs, dive-bomb into the middle of an enemy armada, but you've got kids. What does that look like in a family setting?"

It will be interesting to see how Jake and Neytiri answer those questions when the film premieres on December 16, 2022 (via IMDb).