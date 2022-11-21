The Final Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Is A Visual Spectacle
It's hard to believe that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is right around the corner. A project 12 years in the making lands in theaters on December 16 and is just the beginning of what's to come in the next six years before the saga comes to a close.
We already have two official trailers for the film, but the third and final landed during Monday Night Football's 49ers-Cardinals game. The first two gave us a deep look into what's coming in "Avatar: The Way of Water," with the initial teaser serving somewhat as a reintroduction of Pandora. The second gave us much more dialogue and focused on Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana) daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). It looks like the people of Pandora are still fighting to save their home, and the different clans must come together to fight a common enemy.
We'll meet the aquatic people of the Metkayina clan, hence the "Way of Water" subtitle. The final trailer for the second "Avatar" flick is taking us back under the water into a marine world only James Cameron could create.
Avatar: The Way of Water's final trailer is the perfect last taste before the premiere
"Avatar: The Way of Water" had a fantastic third trailer, revealing more about the film than the previous teasers. It was a great last trailer for the movie, which will be the last teaser fans will see before the premiere. Jake is highlighted again as a powerful leader in the Omaticaya clan, with the fierce-as-ever Neytiri by his side. We get an extended look at their own smaller clan, in the Sulley family, which is five members strong. Made up of adoptive and biological children, Jake and Neytiri have created a powerful group that they will stop at nothing to protect.
We also get another look at Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who has found himself a new body. Quaritch was seemingly killed at the end of "Avatar," but he is now in full Pandoran form. How he got the new body remains to be seen, but we're more interested in seeing who helped him get to that point.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" premieres on December 16.