The Final Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Is A Visual Spectacle

It's hard to believe that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is right around the corner. A project 12 years in the making lands in theaters on December 16 and is just the beginning of what's to come in the next six years before the saga comes to a close.

We already have two official trailers for the film, but the third and final landed during Monday Night Football's 49ers-Cardinals game. The first two gave us a deep look into what's coming in "Avatar: The Way of Water," with the initial teaser serving somewhat as a reintroduction of Pandora. The second gave us much more dialogue and focused on Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana) daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). It looks like the people of Pandora are still fighting to save their home, and the different clans must come together to fight a common enemy.

We'll meet the aquatic people of the Metkayina clan, hence the "Way of Water" subtitle. The final trailer for the second "Avatar" flick is taking us back under the water into a marine world only James Cameron could create.