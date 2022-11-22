Avatar's Strong Environmental Message Kept James Cameron From Bailing On Filmmaking

On November 21, 2022, the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios premiered its final trailer for the sequel to James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster "Avatar," titled "Avatar: The Way of Water." This last "Way of Water" trailer spotlights the family that its protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his Na'vi partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) have raised in the years that have passed since the events of the first film.

Famously, one of the biggest strengths of the "Avatar" franchise is the fidelity of its computer-generated visuals. In fact, the overall cost of the second "Avatar" film was so great, Cameron revealed that for "Way of Water" to make back its budget, it would have to rank as one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

In the lead-up to the "Way of Water" premiere, the first "Avatar" movie returned to theaters for a brief period, allowing viewers to become either reacquainted or introduced for the first time to the film's unique world in advance of its second outing. The "Avatar" rerelease includes some technological improvements as well. Likewise amidst promotion for "The Way of Water," Cameron revealed in an interview that he found the environmental messaging of his "Avatar" franchise to be so important to him, it kept him from quitting filmmaking altogether.