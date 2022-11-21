What Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Second Week Numbers Tell About The Movie's Future?

It's hard to deny that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has done well among critics — it has been certified fresh at Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critical approval score. Looper's own Reuben Baron gave "Wakanda Forever" an 8.5/10. Audiences, too, seem to enjoy the movie: on IMDb, it has earned a 7.3/10 (the same score the original "Black Panther" earned on the website), and the Rotten Tomatoes audience score sits at 95% at press time. It also received an "A" grade from CinemaScore.

But have those plaudits translated themselves to cold hard cash? In one word — yes. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned $180 million domestically during its first weekend in wide distribution, which rocketed it past a nine-year-old November release record established by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in 2013. Per Deadline, the film also pulled in $330 million at the worldwide box office. That's one successful flick, no matter how you slice it.

As the film heads into its third week of release — and tries to claim a slice of the lucrative Thanksgiving Weekend box office — here's how it did during its second-weekend screening in theatres all over the globe. How many more dollars does the film — and Marvel Studios — have to bank before it starts turning a profit?