The Legend Returns In First Official Look At Indiana Jones 5

Indiana Jones is back for another thrilling journey, as the legendary character's next film — still unofficially known as "Indiana Jones 5" — hits theaters in 2023. Details about the project have been scarce but some elements are confirmed. Foremost among them is the addition of Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to the cast.

Waller-Bridge's presence sparked one of the biggest rumors, which is something director James Mangold himself had to address. Sources claimed the character Helena would take over for Jones at the film's conclusion; the thought did not sit well with many longtime fans (via Metro). Social media comments also speculated the ending received a hugely negative response from a test screening. Mangold posted about the reports with a blunt answer. "No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed," the filmmaker wrote as part of a Twitter post replying to a fan.

Nevertheless, speculation continues surrounding the anticipated project as fans get their first look at Jones' return. The images may not be spoiler-filled but they're sure to get everyone talking.