Captain America 3's Storyline Almost Revolved Around The Madbomb

Few concepts in Marvel Comics are as utterly terrifying as the madbomb. Introduced in 1975 in "Captain America" #193, the madbomb is a device that, when detonated, causes everyone in range of the weapon to launch into a rage fit and attack each other. The psychological weapon is especially horrific because of its ability to take over people's free will and cause them to act against their own nature and moral compass. In the first appearance of the madbomb, Captain America and Falcon were shown three different versions, the two smaller madbombs dubbed the "Peanut" and "Dumpling," and a much larger version called "Big Daddy" which is large enough to affect the entire United States if set off.

Fans have been hoping to see the madbomb make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a little while now, although some have pointed out that the first "Kingsman" movie uses a very similar device. In a discussion about the madbomb in the r/marvelstudios subreddit, for instance, u/cbekel3618 wrote, "I do hope we see the Madbomb at some point. I don't think it needs to be a viral agent. Just modernize the version of the comics for the modern-day. I mean, Kingsmen did the same plot in their movie using an app [if I remember correctly]."

Believe it or not, though, there may be an alternate universe where the madbomb already appeared in the MCU. In a recent interview, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore explained that the third Captain America movie, which eventually became "Captain America: Civil War," was originally supposed to revolve around the madbomb instead.