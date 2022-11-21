What Does Bob Iger's Return To Disney Mean For Star Wars?

In a shocking turn of events last night, Disney elected to replace CEO Bob Chapek with former head executive Bob Iger. Chapek has worked under the Disney banner since 1993 but moved into the CEO role after Iger's departure in 2020. Now, Iger is returning to replace his once successor. The surprise move has many fans excited about the future of the company.

Iger's previous tenure as Disney CEO built the company into the media giant fans have grown familiar with, overseeing the purchases of Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel during this time. He served as chief executive from 2005 to 2020, leading the company into one of the largest media organizations in the world. In 2020, Iger decided to retire, naming Bob Chapek, head of Walt Disney Parks, as his successor.

Chapek's time as Disney CEO was short and controversial. He inherited the company at its height, and the decisions he made didn't do much to propel the company forward. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Chapek chose to shift the company's focus towards streaming, specifically with Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. The decision saw minimal profit gains, with Fortune reporting the company's meager 9% increase and the streaming services seeing a net loss of over a billion dollars. His less-than-ideal money-making tactics, plus his controversial political actions, resulted in a feud between Chapek and the rest of Disney. Now that Iger has returned, many are excited to see what the company's future holds.

Let's break down what Iger's return could mean for Disney's beloved "Star Wars" franchise.